Ledyard National Bank Raises Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $2,917,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.54 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

