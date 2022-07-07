Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

NYSE AWK opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

