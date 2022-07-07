Ledyard National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 384,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,403,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 34,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,222,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $288.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.02 and a 200 day moving average of $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.