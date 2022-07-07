Ledyard National Bank Sells 119,300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 104,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $768,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

