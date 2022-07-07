Ledyard National Bank Sells 133 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $260.04 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

