Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

