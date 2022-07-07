Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,885 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $297.41 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

