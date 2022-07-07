Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

