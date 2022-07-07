Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $425.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

