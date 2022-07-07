Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.12. 13,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,452. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.