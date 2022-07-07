Lev Mizikovsky Acquires 19,011 Shares of Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANOGet Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 19,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$38,022.00 ($26,042.47).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 44,861 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$89,722.00 ($61,453.42).
  • On Thursday, May 12th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 45,043 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$90,086.00 ($61,702.74).
  • On Monday, May 9th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 55,742 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$111,484.00 ($76,358.90).
  • On Thursday, April 28th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 20 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$40.00 ($27.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

About Advance ZincTek (Get Rating)

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Advance ZincTek (ASX:ANO)

Receive News & Ratings for Advance ZincTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance ZincTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.