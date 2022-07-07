Lev Mizikovsky Acquires 19,011 Shares of Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 19,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$38,022.00 ($26,042.47).

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 44,861 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$89,722.00 ($61,453.42).

On Thursday, May 12th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 45,043 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$90,086.00 ($61,702.74).

On Monday, May 9th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 55,742 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$111,484.00 ($76,358.90).

On Thursday, April 28th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 20 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$40.00 ($27.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

