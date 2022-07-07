Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 8.1%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 29,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,865,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

