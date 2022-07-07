Liberum Capital Boosts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 470

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.27) to GBX 470 ($5.69) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s current price.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.86) to GBX 371 ($4.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.72) to GBX 292 ($3.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 365 ($4.42).

Shares of TRN stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 342.40 ($4.15). The company had a trading volume of 1,536,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($4.84).

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.63), for a total value of £38,574 ($46,711.07).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

