Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $96,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 229.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 193,368 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 77,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,101 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

