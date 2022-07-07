Life Planning Partners Inc Sells 1,114 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Life Planning Partners Inc lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.04 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

