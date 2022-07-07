Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Life Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 100.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

LSI stock opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

