Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

