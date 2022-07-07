Limoneira Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,345 shares in the company, valued at $778,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

