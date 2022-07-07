Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $274.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.83 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

