Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Reaches $139.06 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004969 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $139.06 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013787 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

