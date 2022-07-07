Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00643865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

