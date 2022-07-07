Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $421.11. 11,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.05.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
