Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $421.11. 11,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.