Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $420.90. 6,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

