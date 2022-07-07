Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Trading Up 5%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR – Get Rating) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 12,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72.

