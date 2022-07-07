Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.