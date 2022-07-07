LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 298,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in LumiraDx by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in LumiraDx by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 651,457 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,648,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $126.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

