Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.54

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.54 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 97085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.21.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

