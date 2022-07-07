Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. 36,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,715. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

