Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.15

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.15 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43.80 ($0.53), with a volume of 319500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.80 ($0.54).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MADE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.35) to GBX 79 ($0.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Made.com Group from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 72 ($0.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.10. The stock has a market cap of £173.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

