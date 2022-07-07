Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Trading Down 0%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.03. 474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN)
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.