Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Trading Down 0%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.03. 474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.