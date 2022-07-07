MakiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $314,069.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $273,948.53 and approximately $314,069.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.54 or 0.10264423 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00135036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 840.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016301 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

