MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches One Day Volume of $49.16 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and $49.16 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.13 or 1.00006555 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002654 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 494,226,717 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

