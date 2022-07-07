MANTRA DAO Trading Up 5% This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $19.60 million and $4.88 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 494,226,717 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

