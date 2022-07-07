MAP Protocol (MAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,040.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $16.89 million and approximately $120,040.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.01300087 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00137090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034207 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

