Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,283 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

TCRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

