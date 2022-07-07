Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 557 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,827,000 after buying an additional 108,049 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.5% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $210.37. 78,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,080. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

