Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

AMGN traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.97. 36,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

