Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,172. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

