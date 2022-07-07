Marquette Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $175.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,403,276. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

