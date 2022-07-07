Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

