Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $111,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.92. 48,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,677. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

