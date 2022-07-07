Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 24,313 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,313 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 125,367 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

