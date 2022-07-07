Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $227.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,274. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

