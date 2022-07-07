Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,149. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

