MASQ Price Reaches $0.0513 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $7,724.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00135018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.00955406 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034082 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

