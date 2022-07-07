MAX Exchange Token Hits Market Cap of $863,545.32 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $863,545.32 and $15,909.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,501.41 or 0.99894446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00215857 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00225774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00108346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00060887 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004945 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

