Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 10th Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Maximus makes up about 2.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.37% of Maximus worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,153,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.25. 988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

