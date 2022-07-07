McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Increased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $251.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day moving average of $249.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.