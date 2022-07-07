McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $251.46 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

