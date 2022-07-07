Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.0862 on Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $77.85 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.01291667 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 902,809,804 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

